Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 405.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.76% to Rs 25.19 crore

Net profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals rose 405.56% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.76% to Rs 25.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3100.00% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 330.70% to Rs 132.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

25.1920.86132.3130.725.081.102.630.461.280.233.510.161.230.213.410.120.910.182.560.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News