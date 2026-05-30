Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 405.56% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.76% to Rs 25.19 croreNet profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals rose 405.56% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.76% to Rs 25.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 3100.00% to Rs 2.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 330.70% to Rs 132.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.1920.86 21 132.3130.72 331 OPM %5.081.10 -2.630.46 - PBDT1.280.23 457 3.510.16 2094 PBT1.230.21 486 3.410.12 2742 NP0.910.18 406 2.560.08 3100
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:04 AM IST