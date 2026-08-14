Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 972.73% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 65.15% to Rs 36.91 croreNet profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals rose 972.73% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.15% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales36.9122.35 65 OPM %3.550.85 -PBDT1.190.19 526 PBT1.120.18 522 NP1.180.11 973
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:37 AM IST