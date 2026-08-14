Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 972.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.15% to Rs 36.91 crore

Net profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals rose 972.73% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.15% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.36.9122.353.550.851.190.191.120.181.180.11

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