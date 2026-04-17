Novus Loyalty gains on bagging Rs 88-cr order from Central Bank of India

Novus Loyalty jumped 4.75% to Rs 188.50 after the company announced the execution of a service level agreement (SLA) worth Rs 88 crore with Central Bank of India.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves providing and managing loyalty rewards programmes across multiple digital channels, including debit cards, UPI, internet banking, and mobile banking. The scope of work includes migration of the existing programme, platform deployment, programme management, and ongoing support services.

The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of three years.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Novus Loyalty is a technology-driven company offering loyalty and rewards solutions tailored for industries such as fintech, e-commerce, software, finance, banking, FMCG, and real estate. Focused on enhancing customer engagement, retention, and acquisition, the company has developed a modern, scalable loyalty platform using the latest technology stack. This platform delivers comprehensive, data-driven solutions that help enterprises build meaningful relationships with their customers. The company provides both customizable and ready-to-use program models, including point-based rewards, event-triggered campaigns, cashback systems, purchase-linked promotions, and digital vouchers. The companys shares debuted in the market on 25 March 2026. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 71.41 crore and net profit of Rs 5.80 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporations, public bodies, and institutional customers. the banks standalone net profit jumped 31.67% to Rs 1,262.60 crore on 12.63% increase in total income to Rs 10,968.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The counter rose 0.45% to Rs 36 on the BSE.