Novus Loyalty signs service level agreement with Central Bank of India

Novus Loyalty has executed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with Central Bank Of India on 16 April 2026.

This agreement involves end-to-end deployment, management and migration of loyalty and rewards programs across the bank's digital ecosystem including debit card, UPI, internet banking, mobile banking etc and represents a significant strategic win for the Company in the BFSI segment. The Company believes this engagement will further strengthen its position in the digital payments and banking ecosystem and enable it to scale its technology-driven customer engagement platform.