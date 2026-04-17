Friday, April 17, 2026 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Novus Loyalty signs service level agreement with Central Bank of India

Novus Loyalty signs service level agreement with Central Bank of India

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Novus Loyalty has executed a Service Level Agreement (SLA) with Central Bank Of India on 16 April 2026.

This agreement involves end-to-end deployment, management and migration of loyalty and rewards programs across the bank's digital ecosystem including debit card, UPI, internet banking, mobile banking etc and represents a significant strategic win for the Company in the BFSI segment. The Company believes this engagement will further strengthen its position in the digital payments and banking ecosystem and enable it to scale its technology-driven customer engagement platform.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ministry of Corporate Affairs invites public comments for reviewing companies incorporation rules

Ministry of Corporate Affairs invites public comments for reviewing companies incorporation rules

Kolte Patil Developers surges after sales value climbs 13% YoY to Rs 714 cr in Q4 FY26

Kolte Patil Developers surges after sales value climbs 13% YoY to Rs 714 cr in Q4 FY26

Kolte-Patil Developers surges after recording 18% sequential growth in Q4 sales value

Kolte-Patil Developers surges after recording 18% sequential growth in Q4 sales value

VST Inds jumps as Q4 PAT zooms 120% YoY to Rs 117 cr

VST Inds jumps as Q4 PAT zooms 120% YoY to Rs 117 cr

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 1.27%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 1.27%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireGold and Silver Rate todayIMD Weather Forecast TodayICICI Bank Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayWipro Share Price