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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NPAs of regional rural banks at all time low

NPAs of regional rural banks at all time low

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
The total business of all 28 regional rural banks or RRBs has crossed Rs 13.5 lakh crore, surpassing the business level of a few individual Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in the Financial Year 2025-26. The net profit of RRBs increased to an all-time high of Rs 10,176 crore in FY 2025-26, compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,820 crore in FY 2024-25. Both Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) and Net Non-Performing Assets have reached all-time lows of 5.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:05 AM IST