NPAs of regional rural banks at all time low
The total business of all 28 regional rural banks or RRBs has crossed Rs 13.5 lakh crore, surpassing the business level of a few individual Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in the Financial Year 2025-26. The net profit of RRBs increased to an all-time high of Rs 10,176 crore in FY 2025-26, compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,820 crore in FY 2024-25. Both Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) and Net Non-Performing Assets have reached all-time lows of 5.3% and 2.1%, respectively.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:05 AM IST