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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NPR Finance standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2026 quarter

NPR Finance standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of NPR Finance rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.051.13 -7 OPM %18.1012.39 -PBDT0.210.15 40 PBT0.200.12 67 NP0.200.14 43

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:30 AM IST