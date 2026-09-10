NPST wins award for Best Digital Banking Platform

At Global Fintech Awards 2026

Network People Services Technologies (NPST) has been recognised with the prestigious 'Best Digital Banking Platform' award at the Global Fintech Awards 2026 under the Excellence in Banking Tech category.

The recognition acknowledges NPST's capabilities in developing scalable, secure and compliance-ready digital banking platforms that enable financial institutions to modernise their banking infrastructure, enhance customer experiences and navigate the evolving digital payments ecosystem.

By combining digital banking, payments, risk management and regulatory capabilities, NPST's technology platforms are designed to address the evolving needs of financial institutions while supporting seamless and efficient digital transformation. The recognition further reinforces NPST's focus on innovation, platform scalability and next-generation digital banking solutions.