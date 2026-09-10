Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NPST wins award for Best Digital Banking Platform

NPST wins award for Best Digital Banking Platform

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

At Global Fintech Awards 2026

Network People Services Technologies (NPST) has been recognised with the prestigious 'Best Digital Banking Platform' award at the Global Fintech Awards 2026 under the Excellence in Banking Tech category.

The recognition acknowledges NPST's capabilities in developing scalable, secure and compliance-ready digital banking platforms that enable financial institutions to modernise their banking infrastructure, enhance customer experiences and navigate the evolving digital payments ecosystem.

By combining digital banking, payments, risk management and regulatory capabilities, NPST's technology platforms are designed to address the evolving needs of financial institutions while supporting seamless and efficient digital transformation. The recognition further reinforces NPST's focus on innovation, platform scalability and next-generation digital banking solutions.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kolte Patil sells 600 apartments in 60 hours for its 'Vyana at The Reserve' project

Kolte Patil sells 600 apartments in 60 hours for its 'Vyana at The Reserve' project

Rally in oil prices continues to batter the INR

Rally in oil prices continues to batter the INR

Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO subscribed 81.65 times

Glass Wall Systems (India) IPO subscribed 81.65 times

Veegaland Developers IPO subscribed 62% on day 1

Veegaland Developers IPO subscribed 62% on day 1

Kanohar Electricals IPO subscribed 90.59 times

Kanohar Electricals IPO subscribed 90.59 times

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowShakti Pumps share priceGold Silver PriceiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:16 PM IST