NRB Bearings completes acquisition of Mahant Tool Room

NRB Bearings announced the successful closing of its strategic acquisition of Mahant Tool Room (MTR). This milestone marks a defining expansion for the NRB Group into the high-precision global aerospace and defence sectors.

In tandem with the acquisition, the company announced that MTRPL has been awarded the AS9100D Certification for Precision Machined Components and Bearings for Aerospace & Defencethe gold standard for aviation manufacturing excellence.

This acquisition extends NRB's capabilities well beyond its core automotive and industrial verticals. It positions the Group to capture a meaningful share of the estimated $14.5B-$16.5B global aerospace ecosystem for critical components, including landing gear parts, fuel injection systems, emergency doors, and plain spherical bearings.