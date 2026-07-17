NRB Bearings completes acquisition of Mahant Tool Room
In tandem with the acquisition, the company announced that MTRPL has been awarded the AS9100D Certification for Precision Machined Components and Bearings for Aerospace & Defencethe gold standard for aviation manufacturing excellence.
This acquisition extends NRB's capabilities well beyond its core automotive and industrial verticals. It positions the Group to capture a meaningful share of the estimated $14.5B-$16.5B global aerospace ecosystem for critical components, including landing gear parts, fuel injection systems, emergency doors, and plain spherical bearings.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry's Finland Visit Boosts India-Finland Trade with Key MoUs and Industry Partnerships
Standards for Large Cardamom, Coriander and Vanilla finalised by India-Hosted Codex Committee adopted by Codex Commission
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST