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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2026 quarter

NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 369.53 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 14.80% to Rs 36.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 369.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 310.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales369.53310.05 19 OPM %17.2316.58 -PBDT67.1257.98 16 PBT48.7745.00 8 NP36.8432.09 15

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST