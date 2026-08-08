NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 369.53 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 14.80% to Rs 36.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 369.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 310.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.369.53310.0517.2316.5867.1257.9848.7745.0036.8432.09

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