NRB Bearings jumps after Q4 PAT rises to Rs 42 crore

NRB Bearings jumped 7.50% to Rs 322.70 after the company's consolidated net profit after minority interest stood at Rs 41.41 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a loss of Rs 2.08 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 13.0% YoY to Rs 371.98 crore during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 74 crore in Q4 FY26. The EBITDA margin also improved, reaching 19.5% compared to 19% in the same period last year.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 13.86% YoY to Rs 323.20 crore. The cost of materials consumed increased 15.14% to Rs 139.90 crore, while employee benefits expense rose 5.13% to Rs 51.81 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Harshbeena Zaveri, Managing Director, said, We are pleased to share that NRB closed FY26 on a strong footing, delivering consolidated revenue growth of 11% and 19.2% growth in EBITDA, reflecting the resilience of our business model and consistent execution across markets, with consolidated EBITDA increasing to Rs 267 crore and profit after tax increasing to Rs 146 crore.

The strong operational execution reflected in the revenue momentum and expanding EBITDA margins was driven by volume growth, improved product mix, and sustained operational efficiencies. Across the year, structural initiatives focused on automation, energy optimization, and disciplined cost management provided meaningful support to margin expansion.

The companys growth strategy remains firmly anchored in deep R&D capabilities and non-commoditized products with long-standing, sticky customer relationships that provide a durable competitive advantage. This differentiated positioning enables NRB to compete effectively in high-precision engineering segments where product quality, reliability, and application-specific technical expertise command premium valuations. NRB is at the forefront of global technology platforms, supported by a world-class engineering backbone that enables premium pricing and builds a sustainable competitive moat.

Alongside operational delivery, the company made steady progress on its strategic priorities. Brownfield expansions at Jalna and Chikalthana are advancing as planned and are expected to start contributing from FY27, providing additional capacity to support increasing business across both existing and new customer programs. These investments reflect NRBs confidence in market opportunity and its ability to profitably scale across its served segments.

Despite a challenging and volatile global environment marked by intermittent supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, NRB remained resilient and continued to meet customer commitments without disruption. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing footprint, coupled with proactive supply chain management and strong customer partnerships, enabled uninterrupted service delivery even through periods of external volatility.

With an expanding capability base, a more diversified portfolio, and disciplined execution across the business, NRB is well positioned for the next phase of sustainable and profitable growth.

Meanwhile, the board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of Rs 2 each for FY '26. The record date has been fixed as 13 May 2026, and the dividend will be paid within 30 days of declaration. The company will not recommend any final dividend for FY26.

NRB Bearings, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has incorporated Mahant Tool Room Private Limited with an authorized capital of Rs 7 crore, engaged in aerospace precision machined components, with a 100% stake acquisition via a Rs 37.5 crore investment through equity subscription and ICD conversion, as a related party transaction to be completed within 3 months in India.

Separately, the company has also incorporated NRB Unitech Friction Solutions Private Limited with authorised capital of Rs 10 lakh, engaged in bearings and linear motion products, where NRB will hold at least 75% stake in a JV structure with Unitech holding up to 25%, with planned investment up to Rs 67 crore through equity and debt infusion over up to 1 year in India.

NRB Bearings also announced plans to expand capacity in its friction solutions business by 1725% over FY27 onwards, driven by higher demand, new product development, and a strong FY27FY28 order book, with the expansion to be implemented over around 1 year and involving an investment of up to Rs 40 crore towards land acquisition, funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals.

NRB Bearings is Indias leading manufacturer of needle roller bearings and cylindrical bearings and a pioneer in a broad range of high-performance bearings and friction solutions for mobility and industrial applications, from design to delivery, manufacturing a wide range of precision-engineered and lightweight, pathbreaking, innovative friction solutions to Indian industry and across the globe to over 40 countries.

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