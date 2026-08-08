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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Bearings posts PAT of Rs 38 crore for Q1 FY27

NRB Bearings posts PAT of Rs 38 crore for Q1 FY27

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

NRB Bearings has reported 15% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 38 crore on a 19.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 370 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 305.87 crore, up 18.3% YoY. This was due to higher raw material costs (up 10.3% YoY), higher other expenses (up 12.2% YoY) and higher employee expenses (up 15.3% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 51.42 crore, up 14.3% from Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY26.

Harshbeena Zaveri, vice chairman & managing director, said: "Our differentiated capabilities in precision engineering from design and development to manufacturing and delivery supported by our global subsidiary network continue to be increasingly valued by customers worldwide."

 

NRB Bearings is Indias leading wide-range manufacturer of bearings and precision components and is the market leader for needle bearings and cylindrical bearings.

The scrip added 3.51% to end at Rs 462.10 on the BSE on Friday.

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 11:04 AM IST