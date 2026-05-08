NRB Bearings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 41.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.96% to Rs 371.98 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings reported to Rs 41.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 371.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 329.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.70% to Rs 142.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 1335.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1198.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales371.98329.29 13 1335.151198.61 11 OPM %18.0118.30 -17.4116.62 - PBDT72.0960.77 19 258.21212.80 21 PBT55.7948.35 15 201.23165.22 22 NP41.41-2.08 LP 142.7579.44 80
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST