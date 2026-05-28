NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.75% to Rs 20.58 crore

Net loss of NRB Industrial Bearings reported to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 39.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.75% to Rs 20.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 18.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 75.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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