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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE Indices allows REITs in Nifty equity indices from next rebalancing

NSE Indices allows REITs in Nifty equity indices from next rebalancing

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
NSE Indices has revised the eligibility criteria for inclusion of stocks in its Nifty equity indices, making Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) eligible for inclusion from the next scheduled index reconstitution.

The decision follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) circular reclassifying REITs as equity-related instruments. The reclassification is aimed at facilitating greater participation by mutual funds and Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs). The revision was approved by the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices.

Under the revised framework, REITs will now be eligible for inclusion in Nifty equity indices. Previously, REITs were not considered eligible for inclusion in any Nifty equity index.

 

The revised eligibility criteria will come into effect from the upcoming scheduled reconstitution of the respective Nifty equity indices.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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