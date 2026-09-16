NSE Indices announces rejig across multiple Nifty indices, changes effective September 30

NSE Indices has announced a fresh round of changes across several Nifty equity indices. The changes come from semi-annual, quarterly and monthly reviews. They will take effect from 30 September 2026, after market close on September 29.

Nifty50 Value 20

Wipro Ltd will be excluded from the index. This follows its exclusion from the Nifty 50. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will take its place.

Nifty Alpha 50

Seven stocks are being dropped: Amber Enterprises, Anand Rathi Wealth, Delhivery, Fortis Healthcare, HDFC AMC, Max Financial Services and Muthoot Finance.

Seven new entrants join the index: Cupid, HFCL, Kirloskar Oil Engines, MTAR Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, TD Power Systems and Welspun Corp.

Nifty High Beta 50

Eight stocks exit the index. These include HUDCO, IREDA, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, MCX, NBCC, Power Finance Corporation, Tata Steel and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

Eight stocks enter in their place: Ambuja Cements, Bajaj Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, GMR Airports, Larsen & Toubro, MTAR Technologies, Redington and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Nifty Low Volatility 50

Colgate Palmolive, Dabur India, IRCTC, Infosys and MRF are being excluded. Coal India, Havells India, ONGC, Tata Power and Zydus Lifesciences will replace them.

Nifty100 Alpha 30

Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Muthoot Finance are out. ABB India, BSE Ltd, Divi's Laboratories, Hitachi Energy India and Vodafone Idea are in.

Nifty100 Low Volatility 30

HCL Technologies, Infosys and Shree Cement exit. HDFC Life Insurance, Power Grid Corporation and Tata Power take their place.

Nifty200 Alpha 30

Eicher Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Muthoot Finance are excluded. Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of Maharashtra, Samvardhana Motherson and Union Bank of India are included.

Nifty Conglomerate 50

Bajaj Housing Finance, Jubilant Foodworks, Jubilant Ingrevia, Jubilant Pharmova and Saregama India are dropped. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta Aluminium Metal and Vedanta Ltd join the index.

Thematic Index Changes

The Nifty EV & New Age Automotive index will drop L&T Technology Services and Minda Corporation. Sansera Engineering will be added.

The Nifty India Consumption index excludes Adani Power and Havells India. Fortis Healthcare and Torrent Pharmaceuticals join in.

The Nifty MidSmall India Consumption index drops Abbott India, Kalyan Jewellers, Patanjali Foods and Vodafone Idea. Indian Hotels, Lenskart Solutions, Lodha Developers and United Spirits are added.

The Nifty India Defence index gets three new additions: Centum Electronics, Sigma Advanced Systems and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing. No exclusions were made. The same changes apply to the Nifty India Defence Equal Weight index.

The Nifty500 Ahimsa index sees a large-scale rejig, with 17 stocks excluded and 26 new stocks included, reflecting its periodic re-screening for animal-welfare and ethical criteria.

REITs, InvITs and Shariah Indices

In the Nifty REITs & Realty index, Sobha Ltd is excluded and Bagmane Prime Office REIT is included. The Nifty REITs & InvITs index adds Bagmane Prime Office REIT and Cube Highways Trust, with no exclusions. The same changes apply to the Nifty REITs & InvITs 90:10 index.

Among Shariah-compliant indices, the Nifty50 Shariah index adds Eternal Ltd with no exclusions. The Nifty500 Shariah index excludes 16 stocks and includes 14 new ones, following its monthly compliance review. The Nifty Shariah 25 index remains unchanged.

No changes were made to the Nifty India Railways PSU index or the Nifty Sugar & Ethanol index.

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