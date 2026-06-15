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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE Indices launches 11 new sectoral indices, taking total count to 34

NSE Indices launches 11 new sectoral indices, taking total count to 34

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
NSE Indices, the index services subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has launched 11 new sectoral indices to broaden coverage of India's evolving economy and provide more granular benchmarks for investors.

The newly launched indices are Nifty Power, Nifty Capital Goods, Nifty Telecommunications, Nifty Construction, Nifty Consumer Services, Nifty Commercial & Transport Services, Nifty Retail, Nifty Hospitals, Nifty NBFC, Nifty Housing Finance and Nifty Insurance.

With the addition of these indices, the total number of sectoral indices under the Nifty umbrella has increased to 34.

NSE Indices said the expanded suite is designed to offer deeper representation across both established and emerging sectors of the economy. The new indices are expected to serve as performance benchmarks for asset managers and could form the basis for passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

 

The launch comes amid rising investor interest in sector-specific investment strategies and the growing adoption of passive investment vehicles in India.

NSE Indices, a subsidiary of NSE, manages a wide range of indices under the Nifty brand, including the benchmark Nifty 50. Its offerings span broad-market, sectoral, thematic, strategy, fixed-income and customised indices that are widely used by investors, fund managers and market participants in India and overseas.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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