NSE Indices launches three hybrid equity-debt benchmark indices

NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India, on Thursday announced the launch of three new hybrid indices combining equity and government securities exposure.

The newly introduced indices are the Nifty Midcap150 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index, the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 75:25 Index and the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 50:50 Index.

The indices are designed to track the performance of hybrid portfolios with varying allocations to equities and debt securities.

The Nifty Midcap150 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 70:30 Index allocates 70% to the Nifty Midcap 150 Index and 30% to the Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index. As of 31 May 2026, the index had delivered returns of 2.42% over three months, 1.05% over six months, 5.93% over one year and 17.60% over three years. Since its inception on 3 January 2011, it has generated an annualised return of 13.75%.

The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 75:25 Index invests 75% in the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index and 25% in the Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index. The index posted returns of -1.94% over three months, -3.43% over six months, 0.96% over one year and 13.27% over three years. Since its inception on 3 January 2011, it has delivered an annualised return of 14.95%.

The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8-13 yr G-Sec 50:50 Index follows an equal allocation strategy, with 50% exposure each to the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index and the Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index. It generated returns of -1.31% over three months, -2.01% over six months, 1.33% over one year and 11.27% over three years. Since its inception on 3 January 2011, the index has delivered an annualised return of 12.59%.

All three indices have a base date of 3 January 2011 and a base value of 1,000. The constituent weights will be rebalanced monthly on the last working day of each month.

NSE Indices said the new benchmarks are expected to serve as reference indices for asset managers and may be tracked by passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.

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