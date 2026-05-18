NSE Indices revises rebalancing methodology for Nifty variable stock indices

NSE Indices has revised the ad-hoc rebalancing methodology for all Nifty equity indices with a variable number of stocks, according to a press release issued on 15 May 2026.

The decision was taken by the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices.

Under the existing methodology, the weight of the entire portfolio was realigned from its drifted weight to the prescribed index capping limits during rebalancing.

Under the revised framework, the weight of a stock being excluded from an index will now be redistributed proportionally among the remaining index constituents.

The exchange said the revised criteria will come into effect from 29 May 2026, with implementation effective from the close of trade on 27 May 2026.

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