NSE Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 2,871 crore, board recommends Rs 35 dividend

National Stock Exchange of India reported a consolidated total income of Rs 5,360 crore for Q4 FY26, up 21.9% QoQ and 21.9% YoY.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,968 crore in Q4 FY26, rising 26.6% QoQ and 31.7% YoY.

The consolidated revenue from transaction charges for Q4FY26 was Rs 4,077 crores, a sequential growth of 34% QoQ led by an increase in volumes across equity cash market and derivatives segments. Revenue from data connectivity charges for Q4FY26 was Rs 269 crore, operating investment income was Rs 198 crore and that from data feed and terminal services stood at Rs 128 crore.

Operating EBITDA came in at Rs 3,633 crore in Q4 FY26, up 27.4% QoQ and 29.8% YoY. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 73% compared with 74% in the year-ago quarter.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 2,871 crore in Q4 FY26, up 19.2% QoQ and 8.3% YoY. PAT margin stood at 53% compared with 57% in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses increased 32.2% YoY to Rs 1,486 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,124 crore in Q4 FY25.

Share of profit from associates declined 42.1% YoY to Rs 22 crore during the quarter from Rs 38 crore a year earlier.

In Q4FY26, the cash market trading segment recorded an average daily traded volume (ADTV) of Rs 1,19,617 crore, up 21% QoQ. The ADTV for equity futures segment in Q4FY26 grew by 17% QoQ to Rs 1,77,891 crore; while the ADTV for equity options (premium value) grew by 43% QoQ to Rs 76,375 crore.

For FY26, total income declined 2.4% YoY to Rs 18,713 crore, while profit after tax fell 15.5% to Rs 10,302 crore. Operating EBITDA came in at Rs 11,098 crore in FY26, down 12% YoY. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 67% compared with 74% year-ago.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders approval.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), established in 1994, was the countrys first electronic trading exchange and remains Indias largest stock exchange by equity trading turnover, according to SEBI data. NSE operates an integrated business model spanning listings, trading, clearing and settlement, indices, market data, technology solutions and financial education. The exchange is also responsible for monitoring compliance among listed companies and market participants. Globally, NSE ranked as the worlds largest derivatives exchange by trading volume in calendar year 2025, according to FIA statistics, and the third-largest exchange in equity trading by number of trades, as per WFE data.

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