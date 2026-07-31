NSE reports 7% rise in Q1 PAT; operating EBITDA margin improves to 79%

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

The exchange's consolidated profit after tax increased 6.7% year-on-year to Rs 3,120 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,924 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income rose 9.5% YoY to Rs 5,252 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4,798 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA increased 14.8% YoY to Rs 3,594 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,130 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 79% from 78% in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses rose 7.2% YoY to Rs 1,129 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,053 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 13.1% YoY to Rs 4,560 crore from Rs 4,032 crore. Revenue from transaction charges rose to Rs 3,623 crore from Rs 3,154 crore a year ago. Revenue from data connectivity charges stood at Rs 258 crore, operating investment income was Rs 234 crore, and revenue from data feed and terminal services came in at Rs 150 crore.

Share of profit from associates declined 15% YoY to Rs 26 crore from Rs 30 crore. The exchange reported a profit of Rs 20 crore on sale of investment in associates during the quarter, while the impact of discontinued operations was a loss of Rs 2 crore.

During the quarter, NSE contributed Rs 20,579 crore to the exchequer through taxes, duties and regulatory fees. This included Securities Transaction Tax/Commodity Transaction Tax (STT/CTT) of Rs 18,313 crore, stamp duty of Rs 980 crore, GST of Rs 657 crore, income tax of Rs 373 crore and SEBI fees of Rs 256 crore. Of the total STT/CTT collected, equity derivatives contributed 57%, cash market delivery transactions 37% and cash market intraday trades 6%.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is India's leading stock exchange, offering services across listings, trading, clearing and settlement, indices and market data. It pioneered electronic trading in India in 1994 and is the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume and the third-largest equity exchange by number of trades in 2025.