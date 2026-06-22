NSE signs MoU with BME to expand participation in non-ferrous metal derivatives

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bharat Metal Exchange (BME) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly promote the development, awareness and adoption of non-ferrous metal derivatives in India.

The collaboration brings together NSE's derivatives market infrastructure and BME's expertise in the non-ferrous metals trade and industry ecosystem. The partnership aims to strengthen market participation, improve price risk management practices and support the development of hedging tools for stakeholders across the non-ferrous metals value chain.

India is among the world's largest consumers of industrial metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel. NSE and BME said the growing demand from manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy and electric mobility sectors is increasing the need for transparent and efficient mechanisms to manage commodity price volatility.

Under the partnership, the two organisations will work on developing new products in the non-ferrous metals segment and promote awareness of exchange-traded derivatives as risk management tools. They will also undertake industry outreach initiatives to encourage wider participation from producers, consumers, processors, traders, importers, exporters, industry associations and financial market participants.

Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer of NSE, said the collaboration aims to deepen awareness and participation in non-ferrous metal derivatives and help businesses manage commodity price risks more effectively.

Sushil R. Kothari, president of BME, said the partnership would help bridge the gap between physical and derivatives markets by increasing awareness of risk management tools and encouraging broader participation across the industry.

NSE said the initiative reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to support the growth of India's commodity markets and provide efficient and transparent risk management solutions to market participants.

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