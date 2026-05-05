NSE SME Amba Auto Sales and Services makes a soft landing on Dalal Street

Amba Auto Sales and Services traded at Rs 134.25 on the NSE, a discount of 0.56% compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at Rs 134.50, a 0.37% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 0.19% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 134.50 and a low of Rs 127.80. About 5.94 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Amba Auto Sales and Services' IPO was subscribed 1.18 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 April 2026 and it closed on 29 April 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 130 to Rs 135 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 48,24,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure for setting up new showrooms and renovating existing ones, to meet the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purpose.

Amba Auto Sales and Services Company operates as an authorised dealer of Bajaj Auto and LG Electronics India under the brand names Amba Bajaj and Amba LG Best Shop (LG Best Shop), respectively. The company has a presence across the automotive retail value chain, including the sale of new vehicles, after-sales service and repairs (including the sale of spare parts, lubricants, and accessories), and the facilitation of sales of third-party financial and insurance products. Additionally, in the consumer electronics segment, it offers a diversified range of products, including air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and small appliances. As of 28 February 2026, the company had approximately 254 employees working across various roles and departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 203.74 crore and net profit of Rs 12.11 crore for the period ended 31 October 2025.

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