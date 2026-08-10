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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Anawil Wire and Engineering gets off to a flying start

NSE SME Anawil Wire and Engineering gets off to a flying start

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Anawil Wire and Engineering traded at Rs 342 on the NSE, a 26.67% premium to the issue price of Rs 270.

The scrip was listed at Rs 329.65, a 22.09% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 3.75% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 342.90 and a low of Rs 313.20. About 34.60 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Anawil Wire and Engineering's IPO was subscribed 99.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 August 2026 and it closed on 5 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 257 to Rs 270 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 65,85,600 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 52,84,800 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 13,00,800 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 65.26% from 89.35% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of borrowing availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

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Ahead of the IPO, Anawil Wire and Engineering on 3 August 2026, raised Rs 50.64 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 18.75 lakh shares at Rs 270 per share to 19 anchor investors.

Anawil Wire and Engineering manufactures wind turbine towers, specializing in the fabrication of heavy and precision steel components tailored for the wind energy sector. The company produces tubular steel towers made from multiple cylindrical sections that are welded and assembled at project sites. It began commercial operations in April 2021, initially manufacturing weldmesh and boiler and paper machinery components, before entering the wind energy sector in 2023. The company now focuses on fabricating wind turbine tower components, typically for towers up to 140 meters in height. As of 31 May 2026, it had 95 permanent employees and 767 contractual workers.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 143.27 crore and net profit of Rs 36.63 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 11:17 AM IST