NSE SME Apsis Aerocom hits cruising altitude on debut

Apsis Aerocom traded at Rs 160.65 on the NSE, a premium of 46.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 110.

The scrip was listed at Rs 153, a 39.09% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 160.65 and a low of Rs 147.20. About 17.81 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Apsis Aerocom's IPO was subscribed 1.36 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 March 2026 and it closed on 13 March 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 104 to Rs 110 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 32,52,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of machinery and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Apsis Aerocom on 10 March 2026, raised Rs 10.37 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.15 lakh shares at Rs 110 per share to 7 anchor investors.

Apsis Aerocom operates in the precision engineering sector, primarily focusing on the manufacture of components and related services for the aerospace, defence and healthcare industries. The company leverages modern manufacturing technologies to deliver engineering and precision machining services, offering end-to-end solutions that range from design support to final product delivery. As of 30 September 2025, the company had a total workforce of 105 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 13.65 crore and net profit of Rs 3.12 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

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