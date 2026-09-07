NSE SME Ashutosh Fibre weaves a strong debut

Ashutosh Fibre traded at Rs 147 on the NSE, a 59.78% premium to the issue price of Rs 92.

The scrip was listed at Rs 140, a 52.17% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 147 and a low of Rs 137. About 31.03 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Ashutosh Fibre's IPO was subscribed 124.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 August 2026 and it closed on 2 September 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 87 to Rs 92 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 43,81,200 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for capital expenditure requirements towards new equipment and machinery, repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Ashutosh Fibre on 28 August 2026, raised Rs 16.04 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.43 lakh shares at Rs 92 per share to 10 anchor investors.

Ashutosh Fibre manufactures technical and synthetic yarns across four technical textile segments - Indutech, Protech, Hometech and Mobiltech - and operates on a B2B model. Its products are used in filtration and pollution control, construction and infrastructure, automotive, packaging, safety and protective equipment, and home furnishing applications. As of 30 June 2026, the company had around 169 permanent employees. In FY26, it served 109 customers and sourced materials from 49 suppliers, indicating a diversified customer and supplier base across its operating segments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 117.37 crore and net profit of Rs 16.04 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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