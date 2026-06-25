NSE SME Avience Biomedicals debuts with a powerful heartbeat

Avience Biomedicals traded at Rs 414.95 on the NSE, a 99.50% premium to the issue price of Rs 208.

The scrip was listed at Rs 395.20, a 90% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 414.95 and a low of Rs 395.20. About 5.71 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Avience Biomedicals' IPO was subscribed 355.05 times. The issue opened for bidding on 18 June 2026 and it closed on 22 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 196 to Rs 208 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 14,53,800 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 64.59% from 87.89% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to fund its working capital requirements, partly finance capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Industrial Plot No. 70, Sector 28, Medical Device Park, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Avience Biomedicals on 17 June 2026, raised Rs 8.52 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 4.09 lakh shares at Rs 208 per share to 4 anchor investors.

Avience Biomedicals, established in 2019, is a Noida-based medical consumables company engaged in the manufacturing of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products and medical devices. The company initially focused on diagnostic kits such as Viral Transport Media (VTM), COVID-19, HIV, HBsAg, Malaria, and Dengue test kits, providing affordable healthcare solutions. Over time, it expanded its portfolio to include serology products, biochemistry analysers, and biochemistry reagents. Serving both B2B and B2C markets, Avience caters to pathology and microbiology laboratories, hospitals, research centers, and international customers. Besides manufacturing, the company also operates as a distributor and trader of medical equipment. The company had a total workforce of 75 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 41.84 crore and net profit of Rs 5.74 crore for the period ended 31 January 2026.

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