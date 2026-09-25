NSE SME Axiom Gas Engineering gets off to a flat start

Axiom Gas Engineering traded at Rs 54.10 on the NSE, up 0.19% from its issue price of Rs 54.

The stock was listed at Rs 54.75, a 1.39% premium to the IPO price. The scrip was down 1.19% from its listing price.

The stock hit a high of Rs 57 and a low of Rs 54. About 40.34 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.

Axiom Gas Engineering's IPO was subscribed 1.36 times. The issue had a price band of Rs 51 to Rs 54 per share and was open for subscription from 18 September 2026 to 22 September 2026.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 83.28 lakh equity shares. The proceeds will be used to meet capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The company had allocated 10.70 lakh equity shares to three anchor investors at Rs 54 per share.

Axiom Gas Engineering is engaged in the distribution and retailing of Auto Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Auto LPG). It operates a network of Auto LPG Dispensing Stations supported by storage and logistics infrastructure. Telangana accounted for 60.42% of revenue, followed by Maharashtra at 31.39%. As of 31 March 2026, the company had 19 employees, including key managerial personnel.

For FY2026, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 100.75 crore, while profit after tax was Rs 9.45 crore.

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