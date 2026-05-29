NSE SME Bio Medica Laboratories begins market journey on a weak note

Bio Medica Laboratories traded at Rs 105.65 on the NSE, a discount of 23.99% compared with the issue price of Rs 139.

The scrip was listed at Rs 111.20, a 20% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 111.20 and a low of Rs 105.65. About 8.50 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Bio Medica Laboratories' IPO was subscribed 2.19 times. The issue opened for bidding on 21 May 2026 and it closed on 25 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 132 to Rs 139 per share.

The IPO comprised 37,72,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 33,95,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3,77,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 67.69% from 96.84% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of loan, enhancement of its existing production capabilities by setting up of new manufacturing facility at the existing premises and general corporate purposes.

Bio Medica Laboratories manufactures pharmaceutical parenteral formulations, including liquid and dry powder injectable drugs for both human and veterinary use. The company operates primarily as a B2B contract manufacturer, producing generic injectable formulations tailored to client specifications rather than selling directly to consumers. It also allows customers to market products under their own brands while Bio Medica remains the manufacturing partner. As of 30 April 2026, the company had total strength of 56 employees on payroll basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 28.55 crore and net profit of Rs 8.66 crore for the period ended 30 November 2025.

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