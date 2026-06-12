NSE SME GenXAI Analytics' debut sail begins against a headwind

GenXAI Analytics traded at Rs 97.40 on the NSE, a discount of 16.03% compared with the issue price of Rs 116.

The scrip was listed at Rs 92.80, a 20% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 97.40 and a low of Rs 92.75. About 15.96 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

GenXAI Analytics' was subscribed 15.87 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 June 2026 and it closed on 9 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 110 to Rs 116 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 47,28,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for funding its working capital requirements, repayment and/or prepayment of its outstanding borrowings, and capital expenditure towards the development of new products. A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, GenXAI Analytics on 4 June 2026, raised Rs 14.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 12.92 lakh shares at Rs 116 per share to 11 anchor investors.

GenXAI Analytics is a technology solutions company that provides enterprise performance management, analytics, data engineering, application development, ERP and Generative AI services to help organisations improve efficiency, automate workflows and enhance decision-making. The company offers AI-powered automation and analytics tools that integrate with existing IT systems and also develops proprietary products, including GenXAI Smart IP for invoice processing, sales incentive compensation management solutions and the GenAI Engine. As of 31 March 2026, the company had a total workforce of 116 employees on a standalone basis, including 14 contractual consultants.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 64.27 crore and net profit of Rs 13.30 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

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