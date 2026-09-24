NSE SME Kheria Autocomp hits the road with premium listing

Kheria Autocomp traded at Rs 104.30 on the NSE, up 3.27% from its issue price of Rs 101.

The stock was listed at Rs 104.90, a 3.86% premium to the initial public offering (IPO) price. The scrip was down 0.57% from its listing price.

The stock hit a high of Rs 106.50 and a low of Rs 101.10. About 9.60 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.

Kheria Autocomp's IPO was subscribed 2.37 times during 17 September 2026 to 21 September 2026. The price band was set at Rs 96 to Rs 101 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 32.88 lakh equity shares. The company plans to use the proceeds to partly fund capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing facility for plastic moulded auto components at GIDC Sanand Industrial Park and for general corporate purposes.

The company had allotted 13.10 lakh equity shares to eight anchor investors at Rs 101 per share.

Kheria Autocomp is an auto ancillary company engaged in plastic injection moulding. It manufactures plastic injection moulding sub-assemblies primarily for the automotive sector.

The company operates as a Tier-II supplier and produces moulded plastic components according to specifications provided by Tier-I vendors. Its product portfolio includes interior cabin trims, exterior plastic parts, under-hood components and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) ducts. The products are supplied for both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles. As of 30 June 2026, the company had 119 permanent employees.

Kheria Autocomp reported revenue from operations of Rs 120.01 crore and net profit of Rs 11.42 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

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