NSE SME Propshop Events & Exhibitions struggles to draw the opening-day crowd

Propshop Events and Exhibitions traded at Rs 52.45 on the NSE, a 23.99% discount to the issue price of Rs 69.

The scrip was listed at Rs 55.20, a 20% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 55.20 and a low of Rs 52.45. About 9.64 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Propshop Events & Exhibitions' IPO was subscribed 1.50 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 July 2026 and it closed on 29 July 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 65 to Rs 69 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 33,40,000 shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 8,00,000 shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards funding its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Propshop Events and Exhibitions provides end-to-end exhibition and trade show solutions, offering services such as booth design, 3D visualisation, project management, fabrication, logistics, installation and dismantling. Operating on an asset-light model, the company outsources fabrication while retaining control over design and execution. With over 12 years of experience, it serves clients across multiple industries and executes projects in India and international markets, including the US, the UK, Germany, the UAE, Spain and Singapore. As of 30 June 2026, the company had a workforce of 125 employees across design, operations, production, sales and marketing, IT, human resources, finance and compliance functions.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 59.80 crore and net profit of Rs 6.46 crore for the period ended 28 February 2026.

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