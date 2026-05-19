NSE SME RFBL Flexi Pack gets a glossy market welcome on listing day

RFBL Flexi Pack traded at Rs 55.10 on the NSE, a premium of 10.20% compared with the issue price of Rs 50.

The scrip was listed at Rs 52.50, a 5% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 55.10 and a low of Rs 52.50. About 62.07 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

RFBL Flexi Pack's IPO was subscribed 20.45 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 May 2026 and it closed on 14 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 47 to Rs 50 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 70,65,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure requirements, funding working capital requirements and General corporate purposes.

RFBL Flexi Pack manufactures and trades printed multilayer flexible packaging materials such as plastic film rolls and pouches used across various industries. Operating on a B2B model, the company provides customized packaging solutions and also deals in woven fabric packaging materials, polyester laminated films, and other specialty films. It produces multilayer plastic films using advanced manufacturing processes and uses raw materials including CPP, CPE, BOPP, metallized and laminated films, along with adhesives and inks sourced from reputed suppliers. Its packaging products are designed for durability, moisture resistance and strong barrier protection. The company also sells scrap generated during operations for recycling and reuse. As of 30 November 2025, RFBL Flexi Pack had 9 employees on its payroll, including management personnel.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 69.66 crore and net profit of Rs 3.83 crore for the period ended 30 November 2025.

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