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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Shanti Inorganics turns up the heat with a premium listing

NSE SME Shanti Inorganics turns up the heat with a premium listing

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

Shanti Inorganics traded at Rs 159.50 on the NSE, a 92.17% premium to the issue price of Rs 83.

The scrip was listed at Rs 157.70, a 90% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 1.14% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 165.55 and a low of Rs 151.75. About 32.82 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shanti Inorganics' IPO was subscribed 132.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31st August 2026 and closed on 02 September 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 79 to Rs 83 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 40,72,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards part funding the capital expenditure towards setting up a new facility for manufacturing of sodium meta bisulphite, sodium bisulphite powder and ammonium bisulphite situated at Bavla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and general corporate purposes

Ahead of the IPO, Shanti Inorganics on 28 August 2026, raised Rs 13.43 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.19 lakh shares at Rs 83 each to 5 anchor investors.

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Shanti Inorganics is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of sulphur based inorganic chemicals. The companys product portfolio consists of ammonium bisulphite solution, sodium bisulphite powder or solution, sodium meta bisulphite and sodium sulphite powder/anhydrous, which are primarily used as preservatives, reducing agents, oxygen scavengers and process intermediates across multiple industries such as food and beverages, chemicals, oil drilling, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, agrochemicals, water treatment, petrochemicals, cosmetics, paints, polymers, boilers and mining. As of 31 May 2026, the company employed 66 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 15.98 crore and net profit of Rs 2.49 crore for two months period ended 31 May 2026.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 11:52 AM IST