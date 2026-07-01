NSE SME Shreedhar Spinners spins a premium listing

Shreedhar Spinners traded at Rs 57.10 on the NSE, a 7.74% premium to the issue price of Rs 53.

The scrip was listed at Rs 54.40, a 2.64% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 57.10 and a low of Rs 54.40. About 32.14 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Shreedhar Spinners' IPO was subscribed 4.44 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 June 2026 and it closed on 25 June 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 51 to Rs 53 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 57,88,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding incremental working capital requirements of the company; purchase of machineries into existing manufacturing facility at Amravati, Maharashtra and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Shreedhar Spinners on 22 June 2026, raised Rs 8.57 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 16.18 lakh shares at Rs 53 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Shreedhar Spinners manufactures compact spun cotton yarn with counts ranging from Ne 10s to Ne 40s at its facility in the Amravati Industrial Area Textile Park in Maharashtra. As of 31 March 2026, the company had an installed production capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes per annum, supported by 28,608 spindles. It primarily caters to B2B customers, supplying yarn for knitting and weaving applications across apparel, denim, home textiles and industrial fabrics, with a focus on customized products for textile manufacturers, exporters, traders and fabric processors. As of 30 April 2026, Shreedhar Spinners had a workforce of 164 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 146.37 crore and net profit of Rs 6.17 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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