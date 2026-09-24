NSE SME SpectraA Technology Solutions takes flight after blockbuster debut

SpectraA Technology Solutions traded at Rs 235.40 on the NSE, up 99.49% from its issue price of Rs 118.

The stock was listed at Rs 224.20, a 90% premium to the initial public offering (IPO) price. The scrip was frozen at its upper circuit of 5% from its listing price.

The stock hit a high of Rs 235.40 and a low of Rs 224.20. About 16.19 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.

SpectraA Technology Solutions' IPO was subscribed 282.62 times during the subscription period from 17 September 2026 to 21 September 2026. The price band was set at Rs 112 to Rs 118 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 22.30 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.48 lakh shares.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure at its Jaipur manufacturing facility, repayment of term loans, working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and offer expenses.

The company allotted 10.24 lakh equity shares to five anchor investors at Rs 118 per share.

SpectraA Technology Solutions provides engineering, designing, fabrication, installation, commissioning and decommissioning services for greenfield and brownfield projects. Its operations span industries including breweries, distilleries, food and beverages, malt, spirit and blending, extraction plants, FMCG and pharmaceuticals. As of 31 August 2026, the company had 79 employees.

Commercial brewery equipment contributed 68.14% of revenue from operations, while distillery equipment accounted for 11.66% in FY26. As of 25 August 2026, the company's order book stood at Rs 81.29 crore, excluding GST.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 101.16 crore and net profit of Rs 11.55 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

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