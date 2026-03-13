NSE SME Srinibas Pradhan Constructions begins its Dalal Street journey with a steady debut

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions traded at Rs 101 on the NSE, a premium of 3.06% compared with the issue price of Rs 98.

The scrip was listed at Rs 100.05, a 2.09% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 1% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 105 and a low of Rs 100.05. About 4.68 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions' IPO was subscribed 1.36 times. The issue opened for bidding on 6 February 2026 and it closed on 10 March 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 91 to Rs 98 per equity share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 17,13,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3,60,000 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the working capital requirements of company, repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of certain loans availed by company and general corporate purposes.

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions operates in the infrastructure and utilities sector, executing projects in roads, highways, bridges, electricity and mining infrastructure. The company undertakes construction of rural, district and urban roads, bridges, steel structures and industrial facilities, along with civil works such as buildings, factories and irrigation projects. It primarily participates in competitive bids for infrastructure projects in Odisha, serving government departments, public sector undertakings and private corporate clients. As of 31 January 2026, the company had a total workforce of 154 full time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 45.58 crore and net profit of Rs 4.10 crore for the period ended 31 September 2025.

