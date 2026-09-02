NSE SME Sumax Engineering makes a polished debut but struggles to accelerate

Sumax Engineering traded at Rs 111.10 on the NSE, representing a 10% premium over its issue price of Rs 101.

The stock was listed at Rs 111, marking a 9.90% premium to the initial public offering (IPO) price. The scrip was trading almost flat compared with its listing price.

The stock hit a high of Rs 116 and a low of Rs 111 during the session. About 20.92 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE.

Sumax Engineering's IPO was subscribed 151.73 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 August 2026 and it closed on 28 August 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 101 per share.

The IPO comprised 52,87,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 42,91,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 9,96,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards funding capital expenditure for the construction of its proposed Manufacturing Unit I at Plot No. E-185, RIICO Industrial Area, Karoli, Tehsil Tapukara, Rajasthan, and Manufacturing Unit II at Plot No. P-32, Street No. B, Sector 11, Model Economic Township, Village Nimana, Tehsil Badli, District Jhajjar, Haryana. The proceeds will also be used to fund the companys working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Sumax Engineering on 24 August 2026, raised Rs 14.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.35 lakh shares at Rs 101 per share to 10 anchor investors.

Sumax Engineering manufactures and trades a wide range of products for the automotive OEM and auto refinish markets. Its portfolio includes adhesive tapes, polishing compounds, buffing pads, reflective tapes, printing solutions, car care products, electrical and pneumatic tools, abrasives, body shop consumables and aerosol products. The company has also entered the Paint Protection Film (PPF) segment, offering protection against scratches, stains and environmental damage. As of 31 March 2026, it had 121 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 147.69 crore and net profit of Rs 12.76 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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