NSE SME Teja Engineering switches into top gear with a stellar listing

Teja Engineering Industries traded at Rs 438.90 on the NSE, a 99.50% premium to the issue price of Rs 220.

The scrip was listed at Rs 418, a 90% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 438.90 and a low of Rs 418. About 60,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Teja Engineering Industries' IPO was subscribed 1.06 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 June 2026 and it closed on 02 July 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 220 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 16,98,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding will diluted to 67.17% from 91.33% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of equipment/machineries, funding the working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Teja Engineering Industries provides engineering and technical support services to the oil & gas, power and energy sectors, with a core focus on operations and maintenance (O&M). Its services include annual maintenance, erection and commissioning, installation, overhauling, instrument calibration, non-destructive testing and safety relief valve servicing. The company serves OEMs, CNG compressor packagers and public sector undertakings involved in city gas distribution, operating across 15 states with a workforce of 1,994. It has completed over 300 CNG compressor station projects and currently manages O&M services for more than 550 units across India. As of 31 May 2026, the company had a strong workforce of 2,927 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 54.32 crore and net profit of Rs 4 crore for the period ended 31 December 2025.

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