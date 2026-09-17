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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Vinod Texworld struggles to weave gains on debut

NSE SME Vinod Texworld struggles to weave gains on debut

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Vinod Texworld traded at Rs 89.30 on the NSE, a 5% discount to the issue price of Rs 94.

The scrip was listed at Rs 94, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 94 and a low of Rs 89.30. About 4.18 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Vinod Texworld's IPO was subscribed 1.57 times. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026) and it closed on 11 September 2026. The price of the IPO is Rs 94 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,56,400 equity shares. The promoter shareholding in the company fell to 45.54% post-IPO from 62.35% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for expansion of existing plant repayment of loan, to meet working capital requirement and general corporate purpose.

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Vinod Texworld is engaged in the business of manufacturing, processing, supplying textile products and trading of textile products. The company operates in India and caters to both domestic and international markets. Its core operations include dyeing and printing of greige fabric, which is subsequently marketed and sold. The companys product portfolio includes cotton, polyester, and blended fabrics. As on 31st July 2026, the company had 92 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 342.63 crore and net profit of Rs 10.40 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST