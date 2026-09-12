NSE to increase Nifty 50 real-time dissemination frequency from 250 ms to 100 ms
Under the revised framework, the Nifty 50 index will be disseminated live at a frequency of 100 milliseconds, or 0.10 second, compared with the current frequency of 250 milliseconds, or 0.25 second.
The change follows NSE's earlier press release dated 22 April 2026 on increasing the real-time dissemination frequency of the Nifty 50, which took effect from 11 May 2026.
The higher frequency will enable the Nifty 50 index to be disseminated five times every second, compared with four times a second under the current frequency.
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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST