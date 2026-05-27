NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.25% to Rs 27.58 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries rose 3.07% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.25% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.03% to Rs 19.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 113.87% to Rs 97.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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