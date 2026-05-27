NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.25% to Rs 27.58 croreNet profit of NTC Industries rose 3.07% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.25% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 72.03% to Rs 19.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 113.87% to Rs 97.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.5819.95 38 97.4445.56 114 OPM %25.0229.02 -21.9031.01 - PBDT7.797.64 2 27.0915.86 71 PBT7.437.27 2 25.6214.30 79 NP5.715.54 3 19.5611.37 72
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST