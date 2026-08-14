NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 21.21 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries rose 7.94% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.2124.4931.1223.408.497.948.127.566.125.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News