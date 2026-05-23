NTPC consolidated net profit rises 37.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 49687.77 croreNet profit of NTPC rose 37.78% to Rs 10486.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7611.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 49687.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49833.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.50% to Rs 27052.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23422.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 187384.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188138.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49687.7749833.70 0 187384.63188138.06 0 OPM %17.1229.61 -28.1928.77 - PBDT6686.6315285.85 -56 44298.6749599.52 -11 PBT1552.8410622.78 -85 24669.3432198.33 -23 NP10486.477611.22 38 27052.5223422.46 15
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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST