NTPC consolidated net profit rises 37.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.29% to Rs 49687.77 crore

Net profit of NTPC rose 37.78% to Rs 10486.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7611.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 49687.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49833.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.50% to Rs 27052.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23422.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 187384.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188138.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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