NTPC declares commercial operation of 1st part of Ayodhya solar PV project

The state-run power major said that it has declared commercial operation of first part capacity of 14 megawatt (MW) out of 40 MW Ayodhya solar photovoltaic (PV) project at Uttar Pradesh.

In an exchange filing, NTPC said, Consequent upon successful commissioning and due approvals, first part capacity of 14 MW out of 40 MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project (Uttar Pradesh) of NTPC Green Energy (a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC), is declared on commercial operation with effect from 27 January 2024.

With this, group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 73888 MW, the company stated.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 31 December 2023, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.3% to Rs 5,208.87 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 4,854.36 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 42,820.38 crore in the December quarter, down 4% from Rs 44,601.84 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Shares of NTPC advanced 2.01% to settle at Rs 345.65 on the BSE.

