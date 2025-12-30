Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green arm declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW at Khavda-I project

NTPC Green arm declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW at Khavda-I project

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy said that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operations of an additional 13.98 MW solar power capacity at the Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat.

In an exchange filing, the company said that the ninth part capacity of 13.98 MW out of the total 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project, being implemented under the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, has been declared commercially operational with effect from 30 December 2025.

With the commissioning of this capacity, the current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group stands at 7,996.30 MW, while the total installed capacity of the NGEL group has increased to 8,010.28 MW.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.3% to Rs 87.59 crore on a 21.5% rise in revenue to Rs 612.29 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy shed 0.84% to Rs 94.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Focus rises after subsidiary sets up AI arm in UAE

Prime Focus rises after subsidiary sets up AI arm in UAE

Benchmarks trade near flat line; auto shares pick up pace

Benchmarks trade near flat line; auto shares pick up pace

Mastek's US subsidiary appoints Google tech leader Marc Berson to its board

Mastek's US subsidiary appoints Google tech leader Marc Berson to its board

NSE SME Sundrex Oil Company sputters on debut

NSE SME Sundrex Oil Company sputters on debut

GNFC slides after MD T Natarajan steps down

GNFC slides after MD T Natarajan steps down

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon