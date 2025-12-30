NTPC Green arm declares commercial operations of 13.98 MW at Khavda-I project

NTPC Green Energy said that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy, has declared commercial operations of an additional 13.98 MW solar power capacity at the Khavda-I Solar PV Project in Gujarat.In an exchange filing, the company said that the ninth part capacity of 13.98 MW out of the total 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project, being implemented under the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, has been declared commercially operational with effect from 30 December 2025.
With the commissioning of this capacity, the current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group stands at 7,996.30 MW, while the total installed capacity of the NGEL group has increased to 8,010.28 MW.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.3% to Rs 87.59 crore on a 21.5% rise in revenue to Rs 612.29 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Shares of NTPC Green Energy shed 0.84% to Rs 94.25 on the BSE.
