Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green declares commercial operation of additional 32.8 MW at Khavda Solar Energy Project

NTPC Green declares commercial operation of additional 32.8 MW at Khavda Solar Energy Project

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, the second part capacity of 32.8 MW out of 300 MW Khavda Solar Energy Project at Khavda, Bhuj, Gujarat under 450 MW Hybrid Tranche-V Project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 30 June 2025.

The first part capacity of 142.2 MW of aforesaid Solar Energy Project has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 28 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade range bound; European mrkt lower

Barometers trade range bound; European mrkt lower

Hind Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 284 cr in June 2025

Hind Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 284 cr in June 2025

SPML Infra to delist from Calcutta Stock Exchange

SPML Infra to delist from Calcutta Stock Exchange

BSE SME Abram Food recovers after weak debut

BSE SME Abram Food recovers after weak debut

Nesco edges higher after board OKs capex proposal worth Rs 3,500 crore

Nesco edges higher after board OKs capex proposal worth Rs 3,500 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon