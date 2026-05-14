NTPC Green Energy adds 62.5 MW commercial capacity of solar projects in Rajasthan

NTPC Green Energy announced that Second part capacity of 12.5 MW (Cumulative 100 MW) of 150 MW Solar Project located in Rajasthan of Project Eleven Renewable Power, a step-down subsidiary of its joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 15 May 2026.

Further, Second part capacity of 50 MW (Cumulative 200 MW) of 300 MW Solar Project located in Rajasthan of Project Sixteen Renewable Power, a step-down subsidiary of our joint venture ONGC NTPC Green, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 15 May 2026.

With this, the current commercial capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group stands at 10,453.90 MW and the total installed capacity will increase to 10,516.40 MW.