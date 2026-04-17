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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan

NTPC Green Energy commissions 150 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy has commissioned 150 MW of solar capacity at a 300 MW project in Rajasthan, boosting its overall renewable portfolio.

The capacity pertains to Project Sixteen Renewable Power, a step-down subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green, the companys joint venture, according to an exchange filing. The unit has been declared commercially operational with effect from 18 April 2026.

With this addition, NTPC Green Energys total installed capacity has risen to 10,276.40 MW from 10,126.40 MW earlier, reinforcing its growing footprint in the renewable energy space, as per filing.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined by 73.6% to Rs 17.32 crore, despite a 29.3% increase in revenue to Rs 653.29 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy shed 0.68% to Rs 108.05 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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