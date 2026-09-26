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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy commissions 81.34 MW solar capacity at Bikaner, Rajasthan

NTPC Green Energy commissions 81.34 MW solar capacity at Bikaner, Rajasthan

Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy announced that first part capacity of 81.34 MW of Kalasar Solar Energy Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan out of 650 MW of solar component under 500 MW REMCL RTC Project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 26 September 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited group stands at 10,977.23 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy group increases to 11,058.57 MW.

 

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 10:50 AM IST