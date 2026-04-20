NTPC Green Energy commissions 87.5 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan

NTPC Green Energy has commissioned 87.50 MW of solar capacity at a 150 MW project in Rajasthan.

The capacity pertains to Project Eleven Renewable Power, a step-down subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Green, the companys joint venture. The unit has been declared commercially operational with effect from 19 April 2026, according to an exchange filing.

With this addition, NTPC Green Energys total commercial capacity stands at 10,276.40 MW, while the overall installed capacity of the group has increased to 10,363.90 MW, as per the filing.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

The companys consolidated net profit declined by 73.6% to Rs 17.32 crore, despite a 29.3% increase in revenue to Rs 653.29 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy rose 0.93% to Rs 112.60 on the BSE.